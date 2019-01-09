Women's March organizers announce rally in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Women’s March has a home for their upcoming rally.
Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett announced Wednesday morning that the rally will be held at Boardwalk Hall Jan. 19 after the march on the Boardwalk.
The march in honor of Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and women’s rights activist who was a major figure in the Civil Rights Movement, fighting for voting rights for African Americans nationally and mounting a run for Congress.
Her phrase “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired” was a rallying cry for the movement.
“As we are keeping to the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer and marching on the Boardwalk to where she did this battle against Jim Crow and spoke truth to power, it would be remiss if we did’t honor that legacy correctly by having our rally at Boardwalk Hall,” Bennett said.
On Aug. 22, 1964, Hamer testified at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City in opposition to the seating of an all-white Mississippi delegation. Although her efforts were defeated, her testimony was broadcast nationally. One year later, the Voting Rights Act was passed.
In a statement after the press conference, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. said that the city is is happy to celebrate and support the march and rally.
“It was 55 years ago that Fannie Lou Hamer stood up for justice at the Democratic Party Convention held in Atlantic City,” Gilliam said. “My administration recognizes all the work that woman perform on a daily basis, not only in Atlantic City but around the world. I am ecstatic that our iconic City is hosting the march and I am in full support of the wonderful group of women who have worked tirelessly to put this march together.”
Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
