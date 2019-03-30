MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Thursday admitted shooting two people — one of them fatally — in 2014 and 2015.
Cornell Bradford, 37, who pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, attempted murder and witness tampering, is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bradford shot Darrell Moore, 33, of Bridgeton, in Atlantic City on Aug. 28, 2014, then threatened Moore “with further violence” on Jan. 9, 2015, the Prosecutor's Office said. That same day, Dwayne Gant-Smith, also known as Kevin Charm, 52, of Atlantic City, was found dead on a lawn on Virginia Avenue in Northfield.
Bradford admitted shooting Charm in the head after an altercation, the Prosecutor's Office said. Charm was a witness to the earlier shooting of Moore.
Bradford is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.
