MAYS LANDING — A Bridgeton man pleaded guilty Thursday in the November 2017 escape from the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Michael Huggins, 20, also pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Huggins’ plea agreement calls for him to serve three consecutive six-year sentences, according to the release, for a total of 18 years. The sentences for the two counts of burglary are subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.

On Nov. 15, 2017, Huggins was one of four teenagers who broke out of Harborfields after assaulting a staff member and stealing another staff member’s car.

After crashing the car, Huggins; Raymir Lampkin, 17, of Atlantic City; Stephine Woodley, 18, of Brotmanville, Salem County; and Donovan Nickerson, whose age and hometown were not released, ran and burglarized two homes in the city.

Lampkin pleaded guilty in the escape in February.

After the teens stole a rifle, clothes and ammunition from one unoccupied home, they burglarized a second home where a woman and her two children were living, according to the release.

Several hours later, Woodley, Lampkin and Nickerson were caught in Bridgeton. Huggins was arrested the next day near the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.

