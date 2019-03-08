MAYS LANDING — A Camden Man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Atlantic City man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Johnny Morgan, 34, was charged after punching Andrew McGarrigel, 53, in the head in the area of North Virginia Avenue on Nov. 3, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. During the altercation, McGarrigel fell to the ground and never regained consciousness.
He died from his injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, on Nov. 23.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner determined that the cause of the death were the head injuries with complications, with homicide as the manner of death, according to the release.
Morgan could face 15 years in prison, with 12 1/2 years parole ineligibility. Assistant Prosecutor Harlee Stein represented the state in the matter.
He is currently housed at the Atlantic County jail, with sentencing scheduled for April 26.
