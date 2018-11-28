MAYS LANDING — The Egg Harbor Township man charged with beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer last year is slated to choose Thursday between taking a plea deal or going to trial.
Lashaun Smith, 37, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court for his last pretrial conference. He is charged with the murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Phillips, on Nov. 3, 2017, in their Zion Road home while their four children were there.
At Smith’s last court appearance on Nov. 8, attorneys discussed a possible plea deal with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill, who represents the state in the matter, said Smith’s public defender, Stephen Funk, had made a plea offer before requesting a three-week adjournment.
MAYS LANDING — When Lashaun Smith called 911 in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2017, he …
It will be the last pretrial conference, DeLury said, granting the adjournment for plea negotiations. DeLury said he has openings in mid to late January to schedule a trial should a deal not be reached.
Funk said outside the courtroom he could not disclose the details of the offer.
Smith was indicted Dec. 5 on murder and weapons charges, and pleaded not guilty during a post-indictment arraignment later that month. At that appearance, Judge John Rauh ordered no contact with Smith’s children, who are in the custody of Phillips’ mother, Paula Modelle.
MAYS LANDING — Sarah Phillips’ four young children were home when she was allegedly murdered…
Smith is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.