MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and is required to pay $227,620 in restitution after pleading guilty to taking money from The Club at Galloway Condominium Association.
Ira Binder, 62, was also sentenced to five years of probation for the second-degree theft by unlawful taking charge on Feb. 22 by Superior Court Judge John Rauh.
Binder’s attorney, Steven Scheffler, said that Binder has already paid $25,000 in restitution.
“He has all intent to the best he can to restore these folks as a whole,” Scheffler said.
The club management has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Binder was charged Oct. 5, 2017, on charges of stealing $352,620 between January 2010 and February 2017, according to Galloway Police.
An investigation revealed Binder, who was the office manager of the association, located on Club Place, overpaid himself over the seven-year span, police said.
He was indicted March 13 according to court records.
