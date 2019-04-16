EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A former paramedic is taking AtlantiCare to civil court next month alleging wrongful termination after a patient under his care refused traditional treatment and he practiced holistic medicine on her instead.
Michael Senisch, of Bridgeton, a paramedic with over 30 years of experience, a licensed physician assistant and second-degree Reiki practitioner, alleges that AtlantiCare retaliated against him by firing him after he did not place an intraosseous infusion into Wendy Johnson, who refused it based on her beliefs in new age, holistic medicine.
”We believe that the prejudices and the bias against holistic medicine weighed heavily in the minds of the decision-makers of AtlantiCare, who fired – terminated – Michael after 34 years with an unblemished history,” Attorney Michelle Douglass said at a press conference Tuesday. “All he did, according to our complaint, was honor the patient, Mr. Johnson’s wife, her refusal to a procedure.”
AtlantiCare did not immediately respond to request for comment.
On Feb. 28, 2016, while working as an AtlantiCare paramedic, Senisch responded to the Mays Landing home of Brian and Wendy Johnson, where Wendy had an open wound in her right breast that had worsened over five years while she treated it with colloidal silver “without significant success,” according to the complaint filed in Atlantic County Superior Court in September 2016.
Wendy was initially treated five years prior at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, “where she was infected with MRSA and did not want to go back to this or any other hospital,” according to the complaint.
At the time, the Johnsons owned a new age store in Smithville, Galloway, called “Herban Legends,” and their home was “heavily decorated with New Age crystals, globes, other items and the scent of incense,” according to the complaint.
Senisch’s partner tried twice to place an IV in Wendy, but was unsuccessful, according to the complaint. Senisch the called an AtlantiCare doctor who recommended an intraosseous infusion, a process of drilling and injecting directly into the bone marrow when an IV won't take.
Wendy refused to have the procedure and was put into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. During the trip, Senisch tried unsuccessfully to place another IV, and asked her again if he could place the intraosseous infusion, to which she refused, according to the complaint.
Senisch then offered to perform reiki, or energy healing, on her, to which she consented.
At AtlantiCare, the emergency room doctor was “immediately and visibly angry” that the intraosseous infusion had not been administered, according to the complaint, and, without asking for her consent, placed the infusion himself, causing her to scream.
On March 3, 2016, Senisch was fired, and AtlantiCare said that his “clinical judgment is questionable," according to the complaint.
Brian, a retired Deputy Chief with the Pleasantville Fire Department adn former EMT, said Tuesday that he felt like Senisch was “scapegoated” and “railroaded” and said he plans to speak at the trial to support him.
”I want this gentleman’s name cleared,” Johnson said. “I want his professional knowledge and his professional approach to things to be understood that he did the correct thing.”
Scheduled for jury selection May 13 before James P. Savio. Douglass said that she believes the jury could return a verdict for $1 million or more “for economic losses, compensatory losses as well as possible punitive damages.”
“No does mean no and a patient has a right to choose their form of treatment,” said attorney Philip Burnham. “And that’s really what the case boils down to.”
