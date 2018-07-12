MAYS LANDING — A former choir director accused of sexually assaulting a student he taught at Port Republic Elementary School twice a week for more than three years is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Brian McSee, 53, of Port Republic, is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Donna Taylor at the Atlantic County Courthouse.
His sentencing was postponed from May 4 because he was pending an Avenel Evaluation that had not been completed yet, according to a spokesperson for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
McSee pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct and will serve five years in prison, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced in March.
With the guilty plea, McSee will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under parole supervision for life once released from prison, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
McSee has been in jail since Dec. 13, when he turned himself in on charges of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.
His attorney, Angela Hartman, said that the rest of the original charges have been dropped now that her client pleaded guilty to the endangering charge, according to previous press reports.
McSee was hired at the Port Republic school through an $8,000 public contract without going out to bid, according to previous press reports. The contract was not put out to bid because it fell under the $17,500 threshold required by state law.
According to school officials, McSee had worked at the school for four years. The district’s 2017-18 contract with McSee Music Ventures was terminated by the school board at its Dec. 13 meeting, according to previous reports.
McSee taught students in the multipurpose room at Port Republic Elementary once a week, on Mondays. His contract also called for two choral concerts throughout the school year and two outside performances at local nursing facilities during school hours, according to previous reports.
According to a purchase order dated July 18, 2017, McSee Music Ventures had billed the district $8,050 for the 2017-18 school year. The contract states the payments were $805 per month for 10 months.
McSee was also the choir director at Port Republic’s St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and a part-time teacher at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township in addition to his role at the Port Republic school.
Staff Writers Claire Lowe and John DeRosier contributed to this report.
