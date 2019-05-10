MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court Judge is expected to rule Friday afternoon on an appeal for former Linwood teacher who was found guilty of simple assault on a student last year.
Kimberley Peschi, 42, of Galloway Township, was found guilty last year of kicking a chair as a sixth-grade Belhaven Middle School student leaned back in it, causing him to fall and hit his head in February 2017.
She is scheduled to appear in Atlantic County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. for Judge John Rauh’s decision.
During arguments for the appeal last month, Peschi’s attorney, Robert Agre, said that her actions were “entirely reflexive.”
Assistant Prosecutor John Santoliquido, who represents the state in the case, argued that the kick was “clearly deliberate conduct,” citing surveillance footage from the cafeteria.
Peschi was suspended after the incident, and the charges were pursued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office but heard before a Northfield municipal judge in a trial that began in December 2017.
She was making $80,723 per year as a teacher, public salary data show.
Municipal Judge Timothy P. Maguire found Peschi guilty of simple assault in May 2018 and ordered her to pay about $200 in fines and court fees. Then, in September, Municipal Judge Louis Belasco decided Peschi must forfeit her public employment, saying she “went well beyond corrective behavior.”
