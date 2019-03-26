MAYS LANDING — A grand jury will decide if the Mays Landing man accused of holding three women captive and forcing them into prostitution will be indicted.
El Joshua, 36, who was arrested and charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, was scheduled to appear Tuesday for a pre-indictment conference before Judge Patricia Wild in Atlantic County Superior Court, but the case has been moved to the grand jury list, court records show.
Neither the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, nor Joshua’s attorney, Assistant Deputy Public Defender Kate Weigel, have returned a request for comment.
Prosecutors allege that Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and providing them with heroin.
Joshua is also charged with two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
According to the affidavit, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, according to court documents.
On Dec. 19, 2018, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
Wild ruled to detain Joshua during a hearing March 4, during which Weigel argued against the information in the affidavit of probable cause.
Weigel also questioned the credibility of the women, saying that one was on parole and two had lived in halfway houses.
He is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail.
