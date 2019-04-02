MAYS LANDING — A 30-year-old Mays Landing man was indicted last week on reckless death by auto charges in the 2017 death of Jeffrey Weiss.
John Rivera, who was also indicted on assault by auto and possession of heroin charges March 26, is slated to appear for a post-indictment arraignment April 10 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Rauh, according to court records.
Rivera was charged in December in the fatal crash that killed Weiss, 49, on June 17, 2017, as well as injured a passenger in his car, near Tower Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old man died in a car crash Saturday night on the Black Hors…
At about 6:22 p.m., Rivera was driving west on the Black Horse Pike when he crashed into the back of Weiss’ car, which was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of the pike and Tower Avenue, according to the affidavit of probable cause, causing both cars to careen off the road.
Weiss was killed in the crash, according to the affidavit.
Rivera was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was treated for injuries and consented to giving both urine and blood samples to police for toxicology testing.
He also gave a statement to police that “contradicted the evidence and the statements obtained from the witness and victim,” according to the affidavit.
The blood and urine samples were submitted to NMS Labs in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and officials found that Rivera has Alprazolam, a sedative that treats anxiety and panic disorders, which he did not have a prescription for, according to the complaint.
SOMERS POINT — Jim Stebbins and Jerry Fournier couldn’t sleep Tuesday night.
Dr. John Brick of Intoxicon International reviewed the toxicology report and found that the level of Alprazolam in Rivera’s system was “consistent with an amount for chronic use, and did impair his ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”
Rivera is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.