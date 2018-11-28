On the morning of July 8, an employee at the Vassar Square Arms high-rise in Ventnor found t…
MAYS LANDING — The woman charged in the July fatal nightstick-killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother appeared in a brief court session today before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Heather Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, appeared in court for about two minutes. Matthew Leonard, Barbera’s defense attorney, is working on getting discovery to the state.
Her next court date was slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 10.
It was her first court appearance since her post-indictment arraignment in October, when she pleaded not guilty.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Barbera was extradited from New York, where police said she fled after the double homicide. She was arrested by New York City police July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island.
Barbera, who was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury Oct. 17, is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail.
