MAYS LANDING — The Pennsylvania man charged in the 2014 murder of an Egg Harbor Township woman was remanded to jail after a detention hearing Tuesday.
Timothy P. Wright, 39, of Chambersburg, who was arrested and charged last month with strangling 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff, was detained after a hearing before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.
Wright was arrested by officers from the Chambersburg Police Department April 26 and was extradited to New Jersey on May 8. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Vanderhoff's naked body was found on the side of the road in Hamilton Township at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014, after police responded to a report of a body spotted by a passing motorist on Weymouth Road, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release announcing Wright’s arrest.
Vanderhoff’s death was ruled to be a homicide, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.
Wright, who was living in Mays Landing at the time of Vanderhoff’s killing, was interviewed by police, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Detectives determined Vanderhoff was with Wright at his home before she was found dead.
In addition, Wright’s cellphone revealed “turn-by-turn navigation from the area of where Vanderhoff’s body was located to the area of Wright’s residence” the night before, hours before her body was found, according to the document.
