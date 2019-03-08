MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for promoting prostitution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Henry Lovest, 42, who also pleaded guilty to certain persons not to possess a firearm in January, must serve five years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Lovest forced women to engage in prostitution by threatening physical harm and giving them drugs, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He then forced the women to give him the money they made.
Lovest was arrested Feb. 28, 2018, amid a search at the Homestead Lodge in Pleasantville.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.