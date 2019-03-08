MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for promoting prostitution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Henry Lovest, 42, who pleaded guilty to the promoting prostitution and certain persons not to possess a firearm in January, must serve five years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Lovest forced women to engage in prostitution by threatening serious physical injuries and giving them drugs, according to the release. He then forced the women to give him all the money they made.
On Feb. 28, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the Homestead Lodge, 710 Black Horse Pike, in Pleasantville, according to the release. Police also searched a vehicle and seized a firearm.
The Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force investigated.
Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Witherspoon represents the state in the matter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.