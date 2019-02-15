MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville High School teacher accused of having sex with a student waived her first appearance in court Friday.
Jessica R. Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway Township, was scheduled to appear in Atlantic County Superior Court, but her attorney, Robert Agre, waived the appearance, court documents show.
Agre has not responded to a request for comment.
Gaeckle was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of official misconduct and one count of hindering apprehension. She was released on a summons.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Gaeckle engaged in sexual relations with an 18-year-old student on at least two occasions and directed the student to destroy evidence upon learning of a pending criminal investigation.
Gaeckle was not working in the classroom at the time charges were filed, Pleasantville Board of Education attorney James Carroll said after the charges were announced.
Gaeckle is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference at 8:45 a.m. March 12 before Judge Donna M. Taylor.
