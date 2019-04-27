WILDWOOD — Mayor Ernie Troiano thumbed through sheets of legal pad pages covered in handwritten names of reporters and their phone numbers.
"They're from all over the country. This is just a portion," he said. "I sat here the other night till 9 o'clock. I called every one of these people back."
Only one of the inquiries was confrontational, he said Friday at his office. An assistant to the commissioners ducked her head into his office to say they've also received hundreds of emails. He said he messaged all of them back as well.
This week, Troiano made a point of saying Kate Smith's "God Bless America" would not be pulled from the Boardwalk, where it plays at 11 a.m. every day, and where it played Friday morning to an empty Boardwalk.
Smith's recordings of two racist songs from the 1930s resurfaced, and the New York Yankees said they would no longer play Smith's "God Bless America" in response. The Flyers did as well, and took down the statue of her that sits in South Philadelphia's arena complex Easter morning.
Troiano said he was angling to bring it to Wildwood.
Social media caught wind soon after.
Kate Smith’s “God Bless America” plays on the Wildwood Boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/kLvIqShwKx— Colt Shaw (@ACPressColtShaw) April 26, 2019
He's been here before. In 2018, video of a rough arrest of a Northeast Philadelphia woman on a Wildwood beach, and Troiano's subsequent defense of his officers' actions, prompted a similar influx of press attention. And in 2013, the city was forced to defend an ordinance targeting young men who sag their pants to the ACLU and NAACP.
Troiano touted the ordinance, saying it targeted men of any race who sagged their pants, not just black men.
With the recent controversy, a pattern seems to be in place: The mayor of a tiny seaside town of about 5,000 year-round residents finds himself the center of media attention, local and national. But he doesn't grab headlines, he said, as a "Make America Great Again" hat sat perched on a Trump wine bottle behind him. "Headlines grab us."
Commissioner Pete Byron has known Troiano for more than 40 years, and they share a common space between their offices, he said. He's seen Troiano's hectic week unfold.
"I'm aware of it," he said. "You'd have to be blind and deaf not to be aware of it."
He said the controversy wasn't a discussion in the office last week, and downplayed the effect of the mayor's comments.
"Keep in mind, Ernie's one person. I'm not saying that I agree or disagree with his stance, relevant to this," Byron said. "It doesn't end with Ernie Troiano. There's two other commissioners that have a say in what goes on in the city."
One woman who reached out to Troiano this week called him a "vile racist," which he calls absurd.
"Nobody will disagree that the words were offensive," Troiano said. "But you also have to understand history. In the day it was done, it was more accepted. Was it right? No. Was it something that we should be proud of? No. But times have changed. We have evolved."
To the public, the city's figurehead standing by Smith sent a message. Many on social media were upset the mayor didn’t reciprocate the Flyers' and Yankees’ decisions.
One Twitter user with “#JerseyGirl” in her biography tweeted the following: “(People of color) know that Wildwood is in fact a racist city. It doesn't look out for all races. Also, racism from 86-88 years ago is still considered racism. There is no time limit on it.”
The mayor’s son, Ernie Troiano III, the deputy chief of the Wildwood Fire Department, argued on behalf of his father’s position on Twitter.
“This was a performance she did like 86 and 88 years ago,” Troiano III wrote to a user who said the mayor’s position was insulting. “That is no different than an actor portraying making racist comments in a movie. It doesn’t mean that they are racist. The point he is trying to make is that we use history to learn from it so we don’t repeat it.”
Ernie Troiano III did not respond to a request for comment.
Troiano's family has been in the city for a hundred years, he said, and the business he heads, Troiano & Sons Masonry, was started by his grandfather. The mayor still lives on Leaming Avenue, where he grew up.
He said there have been plenty of racist attitudes in the past, some of which he saw himself. The Fire Department used to put on minstrel shows, replete with blackface, on school stages. He heard one "old guard" firefighter, a "White Anglo Saxon Protestant," call a new Italian-American firefighter being introduced disparaging names. And some of those "old guard" members, in the 1940s, attempted to blackball a senior Irish firefighter for his ethnicity, he claimed. Now, he said, the city has "evolved."
The American Legion post in town started a petition to bring the statue of Smith to Wildwood this week. And an administrator for the "Watch the Tramcar Please" Facebook page said he'd cover the cost.
"Frankly, looking at today, in order of importance, it's a nonissue to me as to who's singing the national anthem," Byron said. "Summer's coming up. We have to be concerned what kind of summer we're gonna have. … We have things going on in the city that we have to be concerned about, too."
Troiano sees his style as being protective of the city he calls home.
"When (my) town's being attacked, I'm gonna defend it," Troiano said. "You call me up and give me a bag of (expletive), I'm gonna call you back. I don't run from any of it."
