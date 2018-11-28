OCEAN CITY — After extensive delays and mounting frustration, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for residents affected by a $6.5 million city project from 26th Street to 34th Street.
The work along the residential streets between West and Bay avenues is aimed at improving drainage in an area that sees persistent flooding but has drawn anger from neighbors over delays and disruptions. A missed deadline meant the work continued through the summer, when city traffic is at its most intense.
“They had us all screwed up all summer," said Bay Avenue resident Anthony Mazziotti.
But City Councilman Bob Barr says the end is near.
“Hopefully, all pumping stations should be online and activated on Dec. 1,” Barr said, with the alleyways set to be paved by the spring to complete the project.
Work began in April 2017. It was expected to be finished by Memorial Day.
Neighbors have complained about the project, both because of the delays and because they say it actually worsened flooding while it was underway.
“This was supposed to get rid of the flooding, but it didn’t,” Mazziotti said.
Officials also expressed frustration with the delays.
According to Barr, there were reasons flooding worsened while the city replaced collapsed drainage pipes and check valves that kept tidal water from backing up into the streets. At some points, he said, the drains had to be covered while the work progressed. Much wider drainpipes will allow streets to drain faster.
The work completely changed the landscape in some blocks, he said. According to the city website, the project included reconfiguring roads so the water would flow into storm drains and to the pumping stations.
In September, check valves were installed to keep high tides from backing up the drainage system to flood Haven Avenue near 30th Street. According to the city website, a pumping station serving the area between 26th and 29th streets was activated Oct. 15, with work continuing to connect the electricity for three other pumping stations. Once the additional pumping stations are online, neighbors should see considerable improvement.
“It won’t eliminate flooding completely. It is not intended to do that. It’s intended to get the water our faster,” Barr said.
Mazziotti, who lives in the 3200 block of Bay Avenue, raised an additional issue, saying the city only recently completed repaving in his area when a county crew came in and redid the same stretch of road.
“All this is, is a total waste of money,” Mazziotti said. “The street’s not even two months old."
Barr said he knew the county recently repaved a portion of Bay Avenue but had not heard any concerns about the work. According to Cape May County Engineer Robert Church, there was no overlap between the city project and the recent county work, undertaken after that portion of the city project was completed.
“We did the old area,” Church said. The project is aimed at maintenance of the county road system. When completed, the total county project will cost close to $3 million, Church said, with work still underway in Lower Township and elsewhere. He said he could not estimate the cost of the Ocean City portion of the work.
The section of Bay Avenue is a county road.
Church said the county coordinated with both the city and the utility companies to avoid duplication of efforts, even though in some areas it results in a checkerboard pattern of paving.
“The city does coordinate with the utility companies and the county on any project to make sure we have to open up roadways only once,” city spokesman Doug Bergen said, suggesting any further details come from Church.
This year, Ocean City projects spending $7.75 million on road and drainage work, part of a planned $32 million in projects over five years. An $8 million project will add pumping stations in the north end, with an expected completion of March 1, 2019. A $5 million FEMA grant will help cover the cost of that work.
