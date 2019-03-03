It might be time to dust off your old collectibles and rare treasures. The producers of the series "American Pickers" are coming to the Jersey Shore.
The History Channel show, which began in 2010, chronicles two friends, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as they tour the U.S. in search of antiques for resale, clients or personal collections.
The two, who also restore their finds, are making a pit stop in Cape May County this spring during their visit to New Jersey, according to the City of Wildwood.
Ahead of their visit, producers want to scope out unique antiques, commercial signage and large collections of "Americana."
Anyone interested in submitting antiques for review can contact or leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST and leave their name, phone number, town, state and description of the collection with its location. Those interested can also email americanpickers@cineflix.com and include the same information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.