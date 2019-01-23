New Jersey Economy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to meet with Coast Guard families affected by the partial government shutdown Thursday morning.

 Seth Wenig / Associated Press

CAPE MAY — Amid the longest shutdown in the federal government's history, Gov. Phil Murphy will visit Coast Guard families Thursday at Training Center Cape May as they prepare to miss a second paycheck.

Of the roughly 1,000 personnel on base, there are 24 furloughed civilian employees sitting at home until a budget resolution is passed.

The rest — including officers, enlisted personnel and other civilian employees — are considered essential and are working their normal hours without pay.

Many are using an on-base food pantry as a stopgap measure in the meantime.

Murphy has previously criticized President Donald Trump's role in the shutdown, calling it "incredibly frustrating and juvenile.”

The Senate is set to vote Thursday on two bills, one reflecting Trump's demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants, another to reopen the government through Feb. 8, without border wall funding. 

Neither bill is expected to advance under Senate rules requiring at least 60 votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

