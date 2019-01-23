CAPE MAY — Amid the longest shutdown in the federal government's history, Gov. Phil Murphy will visit Coast Guard families Thursday at Training Center Cape May as they prepare to miss a second paycheck.
Of the roughly 1,000 personnel on base, there are 24 furloughed civilian employees sitting at home until a budget resolution is passed.
The rest — including officers, enlisted personnel and other civilian employees — are considered essential and are working their normal hours without pay.
Many are using an on-base food pantry as a stopgap measure in the meantime.
Murphy has previously criticized President Donald Trump's role in the shutdown, calling it "incredibly frustrating and juvenile.”
The Senate is set to vote Thursday on two bills, one reflecting Trump's demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants, another to reopen the government through Feb. 8, without border wall funding.
Neither bill is expected to advance under Senate rules requiring at least 60 votes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.