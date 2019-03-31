Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Individuals who turn themselves in or are transported to facility come to this loading dock first.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Captain Charles Magill, and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Fresh paint blocks off an area of the floor, designating it as an area that prisoners be made aware of as a boundry.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby descends the stairs from the mezzanine level in the minimum security area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill stands by a bank of phones on a wall in the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan standing by a bank of digital phones used by the inmates inside their common area.
The new $37 million Cape May County Correctional Center is ready for inmates, who will move in sometime in mid-January. For the first time, inmates and correctional officers will mingle in housing units, in a style of management found to be safer for both, according to Sheriff Robert Nolan.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Individuals who turn themselves in or are transported to facility come to this loading dock first.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Captain Charles Magill, and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Fresh paint blocks off an area of the floor, designating it as an area that prisoners be made aware of as a boundry.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby descends the stairs from the mezzanine level in the minimum security area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill stands by a bank of phones on a wall in the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan standing by a bank of digital phones used by the inmates inside their common area.
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Even though the sheriff announced eight new hires for the county jail, the union representing the jail’s corrections officers and sergeants say it’s still not enough manpower.
Katherine D. Hartman, attorney for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7, told freeholders during a March 12 meeting that lack of staffing at the Cape May County jail, coupled with mandatory overtime, is costing the jail financially, as well as in safety and morale.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
In a statement shared with The Press of Atlantic City, Hartman said that the staffing issues are “detrimental to the administration, officers and inmates of the county jail as well as tax payers throughout the county.”
However, Sheriff Robert Nolan said Friday that over two weeks before the meeting, he had gotten permission from the Freeholder board to hire 8 officers, five replacement positions and three for a transport team. He acknowledged that officers working overtime can be “frustrated and exhausted, but they’re coming through and doing the job. To them, I owe a great deal of gratitude.”
He hopes to have all eight in field training the second week of April, Nolan said.
However, the hires do nothing to alleviate the lack of manpower at the facility, Hartman said.
“The manpower shortage is real and it’s not being redressed by these eight new hires,” Hartman said, adding that officers have been working 20-hour shifts and a new policy has been instated that officers must remain on-call even on their days off. “It’s only a matter of time before there becomes an issue with safety. That’s the real issue.”
Hartman said that officers driving after long shifts are a danger to themselves and others, and it can cause safety issues at the jail as well.
"If that officer is not alert due to fatigue, or engages in poor decision making due to exhaustion, his/her life and the lives of all inmates in the pod are in danger," she said.
Nolan said that the overtime has come from transporting inmates in the recovery court program to treatment, and also a high-security inmate who has been hospitalized and requires around-the-clock supervision by two officers.
“It’s like the perfect storm,” Nolan explained. “And we just moved into a brand new facility.”
The new jail is located just behind the old one on Crest Haven Road and uses the direct supervision model, with most officers spend their 12-hour shifts in the five housing units, each of which can hold a maximum of 64 inmates. In the old jail, officers were separated from inmates by bars.
Nolan said that the new jail isn’t the problem, and doesn’t require more staff than the old one, while Hartman countered that the new facility necessitates an increase in staff and there just aren’t enough officers for each post.
Hartman said that they are 12 officers short of what they should have and are requesting 13 new hires, including four supervisors.
The FOP is currently in negotiations for a new contract. They’re last contract expired Dec. 31, 2017, and a new contract has not yet been reached.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on Molly Bilinski daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Molly Bilinski posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.