010819_nws_capemayjail
Buy Now

Officer Patrick Netherby, left, Sherriff Bob Nolan, center, and Capt. Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area of the new Cape May County jail.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GALLERY: A tour of the new Cape May County Jail

The new $37 million Cape May County Correctional Center is ready for inmates, who will move in sometime in mid-January. For the first time, inmates and correctional officers will mingle in housing units, in a style of management found to be safer for both, according to Sheriff Robert Nolan.

1 of 54

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Even though the sheriff announced eight new hires for the county jail, the union representing the jail’s corrections officers and sergeants say it’s still not enough manpower.

Katherine D. Hartman, attorney for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7, told freeholders during a March 12 meeting that lack of staffing at the Cape May County jail, coupled with mandatory overtime, is costing the jail financially, as well as in safety and morale.

In a statement shared with The Press of Atlantic City, Hartman said that the staffing issues are “detrimental to the administration, officers and inmates of the county jail as well as tax payers throughout the county.”

However, Sheriff Robert Nolan said Friday that over two weeks before the meeting, he had gotten permission from the Freeholder board to hire 8 officers, five replacement positions and three for a transport team. He acknowledged that officers working overtime can be “frustrated and exhausted, but they’re coming through and doing the job. To them, I owe a great deal of gratitude.”

He hopes to have all eight in field training the second week of April, Nolan said.

However, the hires do nothing to alleviate the lack of manpower at the facility, Hartman said.

“The manpower shortage is real and it’s not being redressed by these eight new hires,” Hartman said, adding that officers have been working 20-hour shifts and a new policy has been instated that officers must remain on-call even on their days off. “It’s only a matter of time before there becomes an issue with safety. That’s the real issue.”

Hartman said that officers driving after long shifts are a danger to themselves and others, and it can cause safety issues at the jail as well.

"If that officer is not alert due to fatigue, or engages in poor decision making due to exhaustion, his/her life and the lives of all inmates in the pod are in danger," she said.

Nolan said that the overtime has come from transporting inmates in the recovery court program to treatment, and also a high-security inmate who has been hospitalized and requires around-the-clock supervision by two officers.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” Nolan explained. “And we just moved into a brand new facility.”

The new jail is located just behind the old one on Crest Haven Road and uses the direct supervision model, with most officers spend their 12-hour shifts in the five housing units, each of which can hold a maximum of 64 inmates. In the old jail, officers were separated from inmates by bars.

Nolan said that the new jail isn’t the problem, and doesn’t require more staff than the old one, while Hartman countered that the new facility necessitates an increase in staff and there just aren’t enough officers for each post.

Hartman said that they are 12 officers short of what they should have and are requesting 13 new hires, including four supervisors.

The FOP is currently in negotiations for a new contract. They’re last contract expired Dec. 31, 2017, and a new contract has not yet been reached.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments