Authorities ID pilot from Cape May crash; search continues

A pair of Sea Tow boats join another vessel off Cape May Point in the search for a single-engine airplane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

 Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan / U.S. Coast Guard via AP

CAPE MAY POINT — Authorities have identified the pilot of a small plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, and divers are still searching for his remains.

State Police announced Friday the pilot was 58-year-old Lawrence Klimek, of Howell, Monmouth County. Klimek was the only person on the plane.

The recovery of the pilot is being conducted by State Police, and the recovery of the aircraft is being conducted by a private salvage company. Both operations are active and ongoing.

According to records from the Federal Aviation Administration, Klimek was issued his commercial pilot's license in January 2016.

The single-engine Mooney M20J took off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and reports came in of a plane in the water about 11:30 a.m.

Heidi Pontoriero, general manager of Trenton-Robbinsville Airport, said Wednesday she was familiar with Klimek.

“The gentleman ... has flown out of this airport many times before. He’s most certainly up to date on all his credentials, and the plane is most certainly up to date,” Pontoriero said.

Beachgoers described a plane flying low near the beach before turning out to open water, skipping off the surface and flying straight up, a trail of black smoke behind it, before falling into the ocean, coming to rest in 18 feet of water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

