CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A preliminary autopsy found no foul play in the death of a 52-year-old man found in a Sea Isle City home, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Thursday.
At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Sea Isle City Police Department responded to a report of a dead man at a home in the 5100 block of Landis Avenue. Officers said they found the man, later identified as Charles C. Staropoli, 52, of Avondale, Pennsylvania, in an area between two fences at the back of the property, Sutherland said.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office that indicates there were no signs of foul play. A ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology results, Sutherland said.
Sutherland said in a statement there is no danger to the public in the area surrounding the incident and his office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.