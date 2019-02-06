Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Bernie Blanks points to his name on the blackboard in the small white schoolhouse on East Main Street.
The Whitesboro Grammar School operated from 1910 to 1967, teaching the children of this community from kindergarten until they went on to Middle Township High School. Behind a layer of Plexiglas in one room, the names of many who attended school there are written in chalk, along with the names of teachers.
“It was a very close community. Everybody knew everybody. Everybody went to school in Whitesboro until eighth grade,” Blanks said. “You got a great education. The teachers knew it was very important that you be prepared when you went on to high school. Everybody was pushed to get an education.”
When he was a student there in the 1950s, all of the students were black. In fact, the entire community was black, he said, with strong black-owned businesses catering to their neighbors.
“The town I grew up in was an all-black town. It’s no longer that, and that’s OK,” he said. “That’s what black people have fought for all this time, to be able to live where you want. It’s only reasonable that it would work the other way around.”
But how does a community founded as a haven for black people facing Jim Crow and racism continue in a new century?
Foundation as a planned community
Whitesboro carries the name of George Henry White, a lawyer and Republican congressman from North Carolina. At times, White is described as the last black congressman of the Reconstruction era, when new laws enacted after the Civil War gave former slaves and other black men the vote and with it unprecedented political power. White was elected before Jim Crow laws began to destroy those inroads with legal codes of segregation, disenfranchisement and repression. It took generations of struggle to win back those gains.
But as Shirley Green of the Whitesboro Historical Foundation Museum points out, White was not alone in founding the community. He just put in the most money. In about 1901, a group of black investors launched the Equitable Industrial Association, including White, the Rev. J.W. Fishburn, Booker T. Washington and Paul Laurence Dunbar, a celebrated poet and novelist.
The idea was to build a planned, self-reliant community for blacks without the discrimination faced elsewhere. According to blackpast.org, potential purchasers had to apply and for a down payment of $5 could purchase a plot of land 50 by 150 feet. Many came from the South to start a new life in a new community.
At one time, Green said, Whitesboro had farms and poultry operations to grow food, a sawmill, stores and shops and other businesses. In her home, Green showed off numerous displays, including models of the sawmill and the old Wildwood Junction railroad station near Whitesboro, as well as posters outlining the history of the community.
The museum at 2215 Route 9 South is not currently open. Green said she plans to have it back in operation this year, possibly by April, when she also hopes to reopen Tiffany’s as well. She said she originally opened the soul food restaurant on Route 9, later passing the operation to her daughter.
In the meantime, Green said, she continues to teach about the history of Whitesboro at schools and community events.
“We’ve been trying to preserve as much of the history as we can,” she said. Green feels the sense of Whitesboro as a distinct community is at risk.
“No Question. Absolutely,” she said. “Whitesboro has a problem.”
Zip codes and community
Early this year, Whitesboro residents gathered at the Martin Luther King Center to hear plans for a new post office for their community. Postal Service representatives are looking for a spot to place a 12-by-40-foot trailer to operate as the new post office, including possibly the Whitesboro School property, owned by the township and leased to Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro.
For now, the post office boxes are in a corner of the MLK center. Some residents complained they were losing their Whitesboro ZIP code, 08252. As residents sign up for home delivery rather than a post office box, they are often listed in the Cape May Court House ZIP code, 08210. According to Green, that creates issues for deeds, insurance, Amazon deliveries, even emergency response.
But at the same meeting, others said the issue is not unique to Whitesboro. Older communities in the township, such as Mayville or Goshen, which predate the American Revolution, are seeing similar effects, and Blanks said both Goshen and Rio Grande also had schools of their own at one time, now long closed.
Community continues
Blanks is not certain people moving to Whitesboro now will feel as deep a sense of connection and belonging as did his generation. Freed from the weight of discrimination — or at least from some of its most public and virulent expression — the unique history and importance of a black community may not seem as important to some, he said. As older residents die and families move away, he’s afraid the Whitesboro where he grew up could be little more than a spot between two signs on Route 9.
But the community continues. Each year during Labor Day weekend, the Whitesboro Reunion draws big crowds. The event began in 1988 as a way to keep those community connections strong as people moved far from the area for jobs.
Blanks points to a thriving homework club at the MLK Center and other activities. Plans call for new tennis courts at the center, and on the same night as the post office meeting, residents crowded the gym for the activities underway. Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro offers a scholarship program and events through the year.
“The community is as strong as it ever was,” said Cheryl Spaulding, the program administrator for Concerned Citizens.
The 2010 census found just over 37 percent of Whitesboro residents identified themselves as black or African American, a much higher percentage than Cape May County as a whole. The census area included parts of Burleigh, another historic Middle Township community. The same data described 53 percent of the residents as white, with smaller percentages of people from other backgrounds.
A series of side streets cut off from Route 9, many bearing the names of Whitesboro founders, with a mix of new and historic construction. There are also stretches of undeveloped land, with a wide, deep forest between Whitesboro and the community of Green Creek, some of which is preserved land while some is in private hands.
On a February afternoon, a steady stream of traffic rolled along Route 9, with many vehicles heading toward or away from the busy retail areas of the Rio Grande section of the township. Route 9 is the most visible part of Whitesboro, and it is lined with several empty buildings, including Tiffany’s and the now-closed St. Stephen AME Church. But there is also extensive new construction and investment underway along the same route.
Mayor Tim Donohue is sympathetic to those who worry about the sense of history in Whitesboro. As the township works on economic development, he said, officials try to keep in mind the character, identity and history of each of the communities that make up the township, he said. But he sees some loss of the sense of distinct, separate communities spread throughout Middle Township as inevitable.
“Whitesboro today is an integrated neighborhood of Middle Township. I think some people would look at that as progress. It’s an active, vibrant area with a lot of pride in the community,” he said. “What defines these areas is their history and that history is tied up in the families, tied up for literally hundreds of years in some cases.”
Blanks said he’s seen a lot of streets fill in with new homes and sees a different town than the one he remembers, where he knew the name of every business owner and most of the residents.
“We still try to preserve the history of how Whitesboro got started and the purpose of it,” Blanks said. “You always want to preserve that history.”
Keynote speaker Barbara Gaba, left, president of Atlantic Cape Community College, Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey were among the attendees of the 30th annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival on Saturday in Middle Township.
Keynote speaker Barbara Gaba, left, president of Atlantic Cape Community College, Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey were among the attendees of the 30th annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival on Saturday in Middle Township.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Graham addresses the audience about perseverance.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Graham addresses the audience about perseverance.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Oprah poses for a picture with Mahki Godwin, 6, of Whitesboro.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Whitesboro resident Teddy Bryant performing in the role of Congressman George H. White.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Burgess "Butch" Hammer of Whitesboro poses for a picture in front of his sister's sweets booth.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Jacqui Kennedy walks the runway in an Africa inspired collection by Bee Harrison of Whiteboro.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Keynote speaker Dr.Barbara Gaba, President of Atlantic Cape Community College.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Whitesboro resident Teddy Bryant performing in the role of Congressman George H. White.
Oprah Winfrey speaks Saturday at the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival in Middle Township. Stedman Graham, her companion, is originally from Whitesboro. Winfrey said she had not planned to speak, but was moved by police Chief Christopher Leusner’s remarks on his department’s focus on trauma, with the goal of reducing the impact of childhood trauma through partnerships in the community. Sept. 1 2018,
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Valentina Rowell, 9, of Whiteboro, sings the national anthem.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Fashion Designer Bee Harrison of Whiteboro announces the next model during a show of her collection.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Keynote speaker Dr.Barbara Gaba, President of Atlantic Cape Community College.
Left to right, Wanda Young and Tina Jackson, holding her great-grandson Kimina Jones, 2, all of Woodbine, were happy to see Oprah in attendance Saturday at the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival. Sept. 1 2018
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. (l-r)Lillian Armstrong of Cape May Courthouse watches as Jayden Constantino, 9, of Whitesboro spins her bird wheel.
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. (l-r) Leslie White - Coursey of Atlantic City and formerly of Whitesboro and Paula Stewart Davis of Vineland.
