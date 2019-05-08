Cape May County Courthouse

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There will be a single point of entry/exit to the Cape May County Superior Courthouse, starting Monday.

Everyone — all litigants, court staff, attorneys and members of the general public — will be required to use the building's rear entrance.

The Route 9 entrance will be closed and used as an emergency exit only.

It's all part of a security upgrade, county officials said.

Modern screening stations and other security enhancements have been added to the open lobby area, which also provides barrier-free access, and new signage has been installed.

The change enhances security, maintains control and provides for more efficient use of sheriff personnel, according to the county.

It brings the court facility into compliance with the Model Court Security Plan and recommendations of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the county said in a statement from Tourism and Public Information Director Diane F. Wieland.

