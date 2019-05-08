CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There will be a single point of entry/exit to the Cape May County Superior Courthouse, starting Monday.
Everyone — all litigants, court staff, attorneys and members of the general public — will be required to use the building's rear entrance.
The Route 9 entrance will be closed and used as an emergency exit only.
It's all part of a security upgrade, county officials said.
Modern screening stations and other security enhancements have been added to the open lobby area, which also provides barrier-free access, and new signage has been installed.
The change enhances security, maintains control and provides for more efficient use of sheriff personnel, according to the county.
It brings the court facility into compliance with the Model Court Security Plan and recommendations of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the county said in a statement from Tourism and Public Information Director Diane F. Wieland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.