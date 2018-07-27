MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Scotch Bonnet fishing pier, a former railroad trestle, has been closed due to safety concerns, Cape May County announced Friday.
The pier is located on the north side of the Scotch Bonnet Bridge and is located midway between Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor, along Stone Harbor Boulevard.
The pier will be closed until further notice. Anyone with questions should call the county engineer’s office at 609-465-1035.
