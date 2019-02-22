Vehicle fares on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will increase by $1 in-season effective April 1, the Delaware River and Bay Authority announced Thursday.
Return-trip fares remain unchanged. With the exception of discounts, offseason rates were not affected, the DRBA said.
Agency commissioners also have approved the creation of a new fare category for three-wheel motorcycles or motorcycles with trailers, passenger discounts for first responders on a trial basis and eliminated fares for children ages 6 to 13 during the offseason, which runs November to March.
“While reducing the operating deficit is a goal with any new fare schedule, we hope to encourage more people to use the service through some discount fares, and by making the ferry more affordable for families, especially those with older children,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations.
Gehrke added the new “Blue and Red” discount for first responders is available to all police, fire and EMS personnel. Like the ferry’s military discount, the customer must show a valid form of ID to receive $2 off the adult passenger rate.
“Like with any discount program, we will evaluate the impact of this promotional fare on traffic and make recommendations to the commissioners at the end of the trial period on whether to continue the program,” Gehrke said.
Ferry rates were last adjusted in 2016. Fares for passengers without vehicles have not increased since 2009.
For schedule, rates and other information, visit cmlf.com or call 800-643-3779.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.