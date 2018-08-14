CAPE MAY — A forum discussing designating areas of the city in need of redevelopment Monday night drew a mixed response from residents and second homeowners, with some seeing it as a helpful tool and others feeling it could damage the city.
The forum, which lasted about two hours at Cape May Convention Hall, was in response to a contentious town meeting in January during which residents took a hard pass on designating parts of the city in need of redevelopment.
Jim Maley, a redevelopment attorney and the longtime mayor of Collingswood, Camden County, explained what designating an area in need of redevelopment means and answered questions from homeowners for more than an hour.
“All this designation does is set the table for when you want to redevelop something, if you even want to do it at all,” Maley told the crowd, which filled about half of Convention Hall. “The perception is there will be these backroom deals and all of the sudden you have a big new building in the middle of town. That’s not how it works. … All of the public hearings and regular processes still happen.”
Under New Jersey law, designating an area in need of redevelopment can help towns clear or rehabilitate old buildings, structures, parks and more through tax incentives. Towns that designate areas in need of redevelopment can offer tax abatements up to 30 years, meaning owners of the land or structure do not have to pay extra taxes on an improvement to a property that would raise its value.
Several spots in the city have been targeted as areas that need to be redeveloped or rehabilitated.
In January, the city tried to designate a block near the Washington Street Mall that included the city’s only supermarket and one of the city’s largest parking lots an area in need of redevelopment. It also included retail shops, historic buildings, churches, City Hall, the Police Department and the Fire Department.
That plan was shot down by the Planning Board after residents turned out in force opposing it.
Another area long rumored to be redeveloped is the beach block next to Convention Hall and the lot where the old Frank Theater was directly across from Convention Hall.
“The beachfront area is not exactly what it could be,” Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear said. “We want to use this (designation) to help people here and do what is best for our city.”
But not all residents were convinced Monday night that a redevelopment designation, which could give the town flexibility to use eminent domain, was right for Cape May.
Some speakers said it would be better to just lobby the owners of old buildings to rehabilitate them without tax incentives, while others expressed fear a redevelopment designation could lead to the tear-down of some of Cape May’s historic sites and Victorian homes.
“People are afraid that a big, ugly-looking parking garage would be built in the Acme parking lot,” said Joe Schlitzer, a part-time resident since 2005. “They’re afraid of the possibility of all these modern-looking buildings.”
Schlitzer added, however, he is not opposed to the idea of a redevelopment designation.
“You need to build things that blend in with the town,” he said. “I think this (designation) will give us more flexibility to do that.”
David J. Delenick, who has lived in the city for two years since retiring, said he is in favor of redevelopment and trusts the city government to make the right decisions.
“We don’t have to worry about the leadership here,” he said. “Pursuing redevelopment is a good idea. You can build what you want when you want it.”
Lear said he thinks the forum was a step in the right direction, even if all residents are not yet on board.
“We learned in January that you have to get the truth out there about what (redevelopment) means and what it doesn’t,” he said. “I think tonight was a good step in that education process.”
