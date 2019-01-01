OCEAN CITY — Fire officials determined the origin but not the exact cause of a massive fire that destroyed two Ocean City duplexes and damaged a third last week.
The fire originated at 4829 Central Ave. in the lower unit of the northern duplex, Fire Chief Jim Smith said.
Officials could not be sure what caused the fire that started hours before a neighbor called in the blaze, Smith said. The official ruling is listed as undetermined.
Last week, a neighbor on 48th Street spotted flames surging through the roof of a building in the middle of the night.
Firefighters worked for more than five hours, spraying water on the homes and fighting flare-ups.
The three homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.