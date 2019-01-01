Ocean City fire spreads through multiple beach homes
Fire officials determined the origin but not the exact cause of a massive fire that destroyed two Ocean City duplexes and damaged a third last week.

The fire originated at 4829 Central Ave. in the lower unit of the northern duplex, Fire Chief Jim Smith said. 

Officials could not be sure what caused the fire that started hours before a neighbor called in the blaze, Smith said. The official ruling is listed as undetermined.

Last week, a neighbor on 48th Street spotted flames surging through the roof of a building in the middle of the night.

Firefighters worked for more than five hours, spraying water on the homes and fighting flare-ups. 

The three homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

