SEA ISLE CITY — Investigators continue to probe the fire that destroyed four residential units Sunday morning along the bay.
Firefighters went to the 200 block of 75th Street about 5:05 a.m. after a report of a structure fire, city spokeswoman Katherine Custer said. Heavy smoke billowed from the rear of a duplex.
No one inside the house was injured, but a firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
Residents in adjacent homes were evacuated, and by 6 a.m., the fire was under control.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and county fire marshal are investigating.
The city experienced another large fire five months ago that destroyed three side-by-side duplexes and claimed a woman's life.
An 89-year-old woman and the family’s 2-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix died in the late November fire on 54th Street between Landis and Pleasure avenues.
