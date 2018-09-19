lower road closure
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Clubhouse Drive near Cox Hall Creek will close Monday during an emergency repair of an underground pipe, authorities said.

The Police Department said in a news release that Clubhouse Drive will be closed from Pinewood Road to Mallow Road during extensive excavation needed for an emergency repair of a pipe under the creek.

The area will be closed 24 hours a day for all pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic from Monday until completion of the project, which is estimated to be Sept. 28.

— Erin Serpico

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.

