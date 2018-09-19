LOWER TOWNSHIP — Clubhouse Drive near Cox Hall Creek will close Monday during an emergency repair of an underground pipe, authorities said.
The Police Department said in a news release that Clubhouse Drive will be closed from Pinewood Road to Mallow Road during extensive excavation needed for an emergency repair of a pipe under the creek.
The area will be closed 24 hours a day for all pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic from Monday until completion of the project, which is estimated to be Sept. 28.
— Erin Serpico
