021518_cmc_reg_hayes
Buy Now

Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, right, takes the oath of office as 2nd vice president of the New Jersey Association of Counties.

 Cape May County / Provided

OCEAN CITY — Cape May County Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Marie Hayes will hold a County Coffee Chat next week in the city, county spokesman Denis Brown said.

The chats provide a chance for people to ask questions of county leaders in a casual atmosphere, Brown said in a news release.

“I think it is another way to have the freeholder board be more responsive to our community,” said Hayes, who is up for re-election this year to the all-Republican Board of Chosen Freeholders, along with Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.

Freeholders will hold similar chats in other municipalities in later months, and those dates will be announced soon, the county said.

“I enjoyed having the community come out and speak their mind on what is going on,” said Pierson of previous coffee chats. Pierson is up for re-election in 2020, along with Freeholder Will Morey.

The County Coffee Chat will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Yianni’s Café inside the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments