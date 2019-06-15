OCEAN CITY — Two beach-block homes were left uninhabitable due to smoke damage from an early morning fire Saturday.
Firefighters said they are investigating what started the crawl space fire in the side-by-side southend homes at 5:20 a.m. There were no injuries.
Within two minutes of receiving a call, the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the 4000 block of Central Avenue to find visible smoke showing from the crawl space.
According to Deputy Chief Vito DiMarco, one of the homes was unoccupied and the occupants of the adjacent home were able to evacuate themselves.
Fire crews confined and extinguished the fire in the crawl space and the first-floor bathroom of the unoccupied home in one hour.
Crews responding included Ocean City Fire Engines 1, 2, 3, Truck 1, Heavy Rescue and Ambulances 1 and 2. Upper Township and Margate provided mutual assistance.
