CAPE MAY — Crews on Friday pieced together one of Avalon's oldest homes in its new location on Texas Avenue.
A crane lifted the second floor and widow's peak roof of the 123-year-old Victorian home and placed them atop the first level, with its iconic wraparound porch.
Egg Harbor Township-based S.J. Hauck House Movers started the process about 9 a.m. Earlier this week, trucks brought the final pieces of the house from a storage yard in Egg Harbor Township to Cape May.
The late 19th century home was saved from the wrecking ball last year.
Pennsylvania resident Adrienne Scharnikow, whose family vacationed at the Avalon house when she was a kid, bought it for $1 after she learned a developer had bought the property and planned to raze it.
She and her husband spent thousands to carefully have the house torn down and put into storage while they searched for a new lot to rebuild it on in Cape May.
