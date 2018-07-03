WILDWOOD — A Wednesday morning fire in an apartment above Atilis Gym has been ruled accidental, but the building sustained $5,000 in damage, according to a news release.
The Fire Department responded at 8:04 a.m. to 3015 Pacific Ave. for a reported structure fire, Chief Daniel Speigel said. Squad 3, under the command of Captain Daniel Dunn, found fire burning in a bedroom wall.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, Speigel said, adding there was no damage to the gym and no injuries reported.
The Cape May county Fire Marshal’s Office determined a failed extension cord caused the fire and ruled it accidental.
Rescue 3, Quint 3, North Wildwood Fire Department Quint 2, the city Police Department and Atlantic City Electric also responded.
