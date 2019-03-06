WILDWOOD — A trash fire Wednesday next to the Cape Assist building could have done more damage to the interior of the drug-treatment nonprofit’s offices, fire officials said.
About 1:35 p.m., the Fire Department received a call from a public works employee reporting a rubbish fire alongside the Cape Assist building on New Jersey Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Ernest Troiano III said in a news release.
The public works employee, who is also a volunteer firefighter, evacuated the Cape Assist occupants to a parking lot away from the incident, Troiano said.
The fire had compromised a window, allowing it to spread inside the building, Troiano said.
Assisted by a crew from North Wildwood, firefighters quickly put out the blaze, Troiano said.
All told, two first-floor windows were blown out, and the building sustained minimal interior damage to the first-floor walls and ceiling as firefighters opened them up to keep the fire from spreading, Troiano said.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes, Troiano said. The Fire Department cleared the scene at 2:42 p.m.
The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.
