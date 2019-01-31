OCEAN CITY — Fire caused extensive damage to an unoccupied home Thursday afternoon on North Street.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1:06 p.m. in the 100 block of North Street, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Charlie Bowman reported smoke and fire coming from the roof of a single-family home.
No one was injured during the fire, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire companies from Marmora, Margate and Somers Point assisted, along with the Upper Township Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare.
