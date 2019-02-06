CAPE MAY — Coast Guard personnel medevaced a fisherman they say was suffering chest pains on his boat Wednesday 64 miles off the coast.
An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter took off from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City after receiving word of his condition from fellow crew members over the radio.
The fisherman, 61, was hoisted aboard and airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
“Rescues in the maritime environment are inherently complex,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Osenbach in a news release. “If you suspect there may be an urgent medical issue taking place, notify us when symptoms first start to get help to those who need it as quickly as possible.”
