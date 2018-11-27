LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Municipal Utilities Authority experienced two reports of sewage overflows from its sewage plant after unexpected flooding earlier this week.
MUA Executive Director Mike Chapman said the authority, after receiving a call from a residents reporting sewage water seeping from a manhole cover, responded to two overflows in and around East Drumbed and Star avenues.
The MUA reported the first overflow to the state Department of Environmental Protection at 12:21 p.m. Sunday and the second at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The MUA disinfected the street using sodium hydrochloride and vacuumed all the catch basins in that area, which Chapman said follows DEP protocol.
According to Chapman, the overflows occurred because flooding from recent rainfall and a full-moon high tide overwhelmed the sewage plant, half of which is closed for scheduled repairs.
The repairs, which Chapman said are part of a large-scale project to make 20 years worth of improvements, had been scheduled at this time of year to specifically avoid flooding.
While he said the overflows are a rare event, Chapman said it was not catastrophic.
"We try not to have that happen, and when we do we take appropriate measure," Chapman said.
He said the DEP has yet to respond and the authority will continue to monitor the overflows.
"We continue to push as much water through at the plant as we can," he said. "We always respond when somebody calls, and then we clean it up based on our protocol with the DEP."
