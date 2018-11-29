Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SEA ISLE CITY — Authorities searched Thursday for a woman missing after a large fire reduced a half-million-dollar home to a smoldering pile of debris, injuring two people.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office described the unaccounted-for person as an elderly woman. Two residents were taken to area hospitals. Authorities did not provide identities for the injured or the missing woman.
As of Thursday night, officials had not identified the cause of the fire.
About 11:30 a.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting flames and heavy smoke from a house on 54th Street between Landis and Pleasure avenues, police Chief Thomas McQuillen said.
Three side-by-side duplexes with a total of six units were damaged by the fire and smoke. Fire crews worked quickly to protect neighboring homes on the block.
Diana Boyle, 70, said neighbors called her asking whether she heard a loud explosion-like sound Thursday morning.
“I didn’t hear anything, but I saw the fire at the house. I couldn’t believe the flames and black smoke,” she said.
The home, built in 1987, is owned by Christopher Corso and Joseph Corso Jr., according to tax records. Attempts to reach the owners of the home were unsuccessful. A neighbor said the residents lived in the home year-round.
Boyle watched from her home in the 100 block of 54th Street as fire crews from Sea Isle, Ocean City, Avalon, Ocean View and Strathmere fought flames the next block up, which were spreading to the immediate neighboring homes.
“I’ve never seen something like this before,” she said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in parts of Ocean City and as far north as Longport. Large, black clouds could be seen from the Garden State Parkway approaching the city.
Dozens of people in the area of 54th Street and Landis Avenue watched from street corners as the typically quiet town was flooded with emergency personnel.
Jack Darby, who lives across the street on the other side of Landis Avenue, said he spotted the fire and said flames were “spitting out.” He said at the time he was still worried about his house due to the wind and the potential for the fire to travel.
But by 3 p.m., the flames and heavy smoke had dissipated, while crews continued to douse hot spots and work on fire suppression.
“Once the scene is deemed safe by firefighters, it will turn into an investigation,” McQuillen said.
The Cape May County fire marshal, state fire marshal and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will assist in the investigation.
Staff Writers Colt Shaw and Amanda Auble contributed to this report.