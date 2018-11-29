SEA ISLE CITY — Authorities searched Thursday for a woman missing after a large fire reduced a half-million-dollar home to a smoldering pile of debris, injuring two people.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office described the unaccounted-for person as an elderly female. Two residents were taken to area hospitals. Authorities did not provide identities for the injured as well as the missing one.
At around 11:30 a.m, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting flames and heavy smoke from a house on 54th Street, between Landis and Pleasure avenues, according to Police Chief Thomas McQuillen
Three side-by-side duplex homes, with a total of six units were damaged by the fire and smoke. Fire crews worked quickly to protect other neighboring homes on the block.
Diana Boyle, 70, said neighbors called her asking whether she heard a loud explosion-like sound Thursday morning.
“I didn’t hear anything, but I saw the fire at the house. I couldn’t believe the flames and black smoke,” she said.
The home, built in 1987, is owned by Christopher Corso and Joseph Corso Jr., according to tax records. Attempts to reach the owners of the home were unsuccessful. A neighbor said the residents lived in the home year round.
Boyle watched from her home on the 100 block of 54th Street as fire crews from Sea Isle, Ocean City, Avalon, Ocean View and Strathmere fought flames the next block up, which were spreading to the immediate neighboring homes.
“I’ve never seen something like this before,” she said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in parts of Ocean City and as far north as Longport. Large, black clouds could be seen from the Garden State Parkway approaching the city.
Dozens of people in the area of 54th Street and Landis Avenue watched from street corners as the typically quiet town was flooded with emergency personnel.
Jack Darby, who lives across the street on the other side of Landis Avenue, said he spotted the fire and said flames were "spitting out." He said he is still worried about his house due to the wind and the fire traveling.
By 3 p.m., the flames and heavy smoke had dissipated, while crews continued to douse hot spots and work on fire suppression.
As of Thursday night, the cause of the fire was not identified by officials.
"Once the scene is deemed safe by firefighters, it will turn into an investigation," McQuillen said.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will assist in the investigation.
Ocean City Fire Department Deputy Chief Charles Bowman said the department sent seven firefighters in two trucks to the scene to provide mutual aid. Bowman said Ocean City was called in for a second-alarm fire.
The Avalon Fire Department sent one fire truck from its Rapid Intervention Team, which assists firefighters in need of help or rescue, to the scene at approximately 1 p.m., Avalon Fire Department Business Administrator Scott Wahl said.
Staff Writers Colt Shaw and Amanda Auble contributed to this report.
