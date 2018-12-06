Officials have established an area of origin, but have yet to determine the cause of a massive fire that overtook a duplex home in Sea Isle City last week and claimed the life of one woman and one dog.
According to a news release from the department of community services, investigators from the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Cape May County Fire Marshalls Office, the New Jersey Fire Marshalls Office and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency established the area and are still working on identifying the ignition source. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
At about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting flames and heavy smoke from a house on 54th Street between Landis and Pleasure avenues, police Chief Thomas McQuillen said.
Three side-by-side duplexes with a total of six units were damaged by the fire and smoke. Fire crews worked quickly to protect neighboring homes on the block.
Officers of the Sea Isle City Police Department also responded to the fire.
An autopsy was performed on the victim, Marie Zielinski, 89, on Dec. 1. According to officials, the cause of death is tentatively listed as smoke inhalation, pending toxicology reports.
