Joe Mack, one of the family founders behind the Wildwood boardwalk staple Mack's Pizza died Monday evening, his family said. He was 90.
Talking about the man flipping the pizzas on the boardwalk or walking around Wildwood, Darryl Mack said his uncle wasn't just called Joe or Mr. Mack it was always one name: Joe Mack.
Family and friends described him as hardworking and always on the go, but said he was also known to stop and take time for others.
"He was like a celebrity in town," Darryl Mack said.
Joe's father Anthony started making the famous pizza with him and his brother Duke in 1953. Anthony was a coal miner who opened the first pizza shop in Trenton before he moved the family down to Wildwood.
Today, there are Mack’s locations at Wildwood and Roberts Avenues. But Joe's legacy goes beyond pizza.
Mary D'Amico, 61, of Wildwood, remembered going to the boardwalk for the famous pizza when she was a child, which she said had the same pink interior it still has today.
"Our pizza icon is gone, but the memories the little girl in me has of sitting at the counter watching in amazement how he could flip pies so thin without breaking them will always remain," D'Amico said.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said that Joe Mack was an icon in the community and a "true gentleman."
"They don't make guys like him anymore," Troiano said. "We're definitely going to miss him."
The family plans to have a service tentatively set for Monday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.