LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police and firefighters rescued two juveniles who fell through the ice Saturday on a lake in the Cox Hall Creek Wildlife Management Area, police said.
Officers who responded about 5:30 p.m. Saturday said one juvenile was able to make it back to land, while the other made it to the center island in the lake.
Two rescue swimmers from the Villas Volunteer Fire Department recovered the stranded juvenile using a rescue board to pull them back to shore.
Police notified the children's parents. One juvenile was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.
The department advised people that ice is not always as thick as it seems and to use caution when walking on it.
