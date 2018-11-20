WILDWOOD — Firefighters put out a blaze Monday in the kitchen of a New Jersey Avenue residence, Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said in a news release.
At 9:18 p.m., firefighters left their stations to tackle the reported dwelling fire in the 3700 block. Firefighters took about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze and ventilate the building, Speigel said.
WILDWOOD — A commercial dryer caught on fire Friday at Squeeky’s Laundromat on Atlantic Aven…
No injuries were reported. Police assisted at the scene, Speigel said.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, but police determined the fire to be accidental, Speigel said.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.