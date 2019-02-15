OCEAN CITY — LeVar Burton — star of "Roots," "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — will headline this year's OC Con at the Music Pier.
The fourth annual show will feature meet-the-artist sessions, discussion panels, costume contests, and comics and memorabilia vendors. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7.
The event also includes a 1-mile run on the Boardwalk and a superhero obstacle dash on the field at Carey Stadium.
Burton will take part in a Q&A session at 1:30 p.m. April 7. Meet-and-greets will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 6 and 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 7. Burton charges $20 for selfie photos, $25 for autographs on pictures provided at the show or $50 for autographs on any specialty items not provided at the show.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 22. Regular admission for adults is $10 for one day or $15 for both days, and $5 for one day or $8 for both days for children. Registration for the run and obstacle dash cost extra.
For more information, visit occonnj.com, call 609-399-6111, or stop by the City Hall Welcome Center at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.
