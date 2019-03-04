Local student publishes book about the Wildwoods’ architectural history

A local graduate student recently published “Wildwoods Houses Through Time,” a book about the architectural history of the four Wildwood boroughs.
Taylor Henry, 24, of Wildwood, is an award-winning freelance journalist, adjunct professor of composition and lifelong resident of Wildwood. The Rowan University graduate also serves as a board member for the Wildwood Historical Society, and curates an Instagram blog, TinyChurchesNJ, about New Jersey's religious architecture.
“Wildwoods Houses Through Time” debuted as the 2018 graduate’s first published book, which she used as a final project for a senior class.
The book investigates from the time developers settled at what was once known as Five Mile Beach, to the towns’ architectural transition period to today, by showcasing numerous before and after photos of properties with in-depth captions.
“A lot of people don’t realize how old Wildwood is, and it goes back to the 1800s,” she said. “I just find that fascinating.”
Henry thinks people are not as receptive to historic preservation in the Wildwoods as they are for other shore towns, like Cape May. Despite this view, her book optimistically states “not all hope is lost” because today there are homeowners and developers accepting the challenge of restoring and renovating old homes.
Henry says she's always loved and lived in old buildings, and developed a special appreciation for them because of their stories.
“They’ve been through so many changes and so many storms,” she said. “They stood the test of time.”
The project took less than a year to complete from the time she started in January 2018 to when it got published in December 2018.
“I want (readers) to learn that they have the power to make changes to help with the preservation of history,” Henry said. “Also, I want the book to motivate them to learn about how they can help make that change.”
Henry studied communication at Atlantic Cape Community College and writing arts and journalism at Rowan University, where she is now pursuing her master’s degree in writing arts.
“Wildwoods Houses Through Time” can be purchased on Amazon. Henry is often available at the Wildwood Historical Society to answer any local architectural questions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.