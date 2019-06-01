LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are warning drivers to be aware Sunday of athletes competing in the seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon in parts of the township.
The triathlon takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and begins at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal. All residents living along Jonathan Hoffman Road, Seashore Road south of the canal; the West Cape May Bridge, New England Road, Bayshore Road south of the canal; Stimpson Lane, Shunpike Road south of the canal; Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and the Channel Apartments can expect road closings, detours and delays during this time.
Police are asking drivers to use caution, allow extra time and have a plan to take an alternate route Sunday during the event.
Those who live along the course are advised not to park in the street and to remove all trash and recycling cans from the street or curb.
Visit delmosports.com to view course details and schedules or download the DelMoSports Elite Events mobile app onto your smartphone.
Any residents living along the New England Road portion of the triathlon course who must leave their home due to extreme circumstances are asked to call police at 609-886-2711 to be safely escorted from the triathlon course.