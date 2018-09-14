Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was rescued after apparently jumping off the Seashore Road Bridge on Thursday morning, police said.

Construction workers on a barge under the bridge, which crosses the Cape May Canal at Seashore Road, were able to pull the man to the side of their barge until help arrived.

The man, Michael W. Wilson, 54, of the North Cape May section of the township, was subsequently rescued from the water in a coordinated effort by first responders, police said.

The Town Bank Fire Department took Wilson by boat to the Municipal Boat Ramp, from which Wilson was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The man was conscious and alert in the hospital, police said.

At 11:19 a.m. Thursday, police received reports that a man was seen jumping off the bridge.

A witness contacted 911 and said they saw the man standing next to a white pickup truck that was parked on the bridge, then saw him jump.

Responders included the Lower Township Police Department, Town Bank Fire Department, Cape May City Fire Department, West Cape May Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit, Cape May City Police Department, Lower Township Rescue Squad and Atlantic Care Paramedics.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Facebook.com/EnvironmentSouthJersey

Tags

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.