LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was rescued after apparently jumping off the Seashore Road Bridge on Thursday morning, police said.

Construction workers on a barge under the bridge, which crosses the Cape May Canal at Seashore Road, were able to pull the man to the side of their barge until help arrived.

The man, Michael W. Wilson, 54, of the North Cape May section of the township, was subsequently rescued from the water in a coordinated effort by first responders, police said.

The Town Bank Fire Department took Wilson by boat to the Municipal Boat Ramp, from which Wilson was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The man was conscious and alert in the hospital, police said.

At 11:19 a.m. Thursday, police received reports that a man was seen jumping off the bridge.

A witness contacted 911 and said they saw the man standing next to a white pickup truck that was parked on the bridge, then saw him jump.

Responders included the Lower Township Police Department, Town Bank Fire Department, Cape May City Fire Department, West Cape May Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit, Cape May City Police Department, Lower Township Rescue Squad and Atlantic Care Paramedics.