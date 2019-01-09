MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A horse at a Rio Grande farm tested positive for rabies Tuesday, creating a risk of exposure to humans.
The Cape May County Health Department said a horse named Bentley at Fox Woods Farm tested positive for the virus and advised that anyone who visited the farm between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5 contact their primary care doctor for screening before going to an emergency room.
Local and state departments are addressing all issues related to the case, including exposure controls, preventive measures, animal quarantine and gathering more information.
"Rabies is a fatal disease in humans, and any animal bite or exposure should be taken seriously," county Health Officer Kevin Thomas said in a statement.
The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals. People cannot contract the virus by petting a rabid animal or coming into contact with its blood, urine or feces, health officials said.
Fox Woods Farm shared on its Facebook page that Bentley has died. He was just 20 months old.
